Middle of KBO standings gets crowded as 1st half winds down

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- With the top two dogs running away in South Korean baseball, the middle of the standings has become quite crowded as the first half of the season winds down.

Through Sunday's action, the LG Twins were leading the SSG Landers by 1.5 games at the top of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) standings. Then it's the NC Dinos sitting 7.5 games back of the Landers in third place. The Dinos are only half a game ahead of the Lotte Giants.

The five clubs below the Giants -- the Doosan Bears, the Kiwoom Heroes, the KT Wiz, the Hanwha Eagles and the Kia Tigers -- are separated by just 3.5 games.



The Dinos are reeling, having been swept by the Wiz over the weekend to fall to 36-34-1 (wins-losses-ties). They have won just twice in the past 10 games, and they are closer to ninth place than to second place.

The Giants aren't that much better, barely staying afloat at 36-35 after losing their past two straight games. They recently underwent major coaching changes, though those moves haven't yet produced a turnaround on the field.

This has kept the doors open for sub.-500 clubs.

The Wiz posted the KBO's best winning percentage for June at 17-8 to climb out of last place and reach seventh. The Eagles recently enjoyed their first eight-game winning streak since 2005 and sit in eighth place at 31-38-4, only three back of the fifth and final playoff spot.

The Wiz will test their mettle against league-leading Twins for a three-game set beginning Tuesday, while the Eagles will look to keep their good vibes going against the Giants at home starting Tuesday.



The Eagles will wrap up their six-game homestand against the Landers from Friday to Sunday. The Wiz will host the Tigers for the three-game weekend series.

The Heroes, who have also shaken off a slow start to throw themselves into the thick of the race, will host the Dinos for three games from Tuesday to Thursday. Monsoon rains are expected across the country from Tuesday to Wednesday, but these two clubs will be under the roof at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for their crucial showdown.

The Heroes are 36-39-2, one game out of fifth.

There will be some milestone watch in the KBO this week.



Landers manager Kim Won-hyong is a win away from No. 200 for his career. He has collected 199 wins in 362 games, and will be the sixth-fastest to the 200-win mark if the Landers beat the Tigers on Tuesday.

With one more home run, Landers third baseman Choi Jeong will reach the 20-homer plateau for the eighth consecutive season. It would make him just the third player in league history with that long of a streak.

The KBO will go on its annual All-Star break from July 14 to 20.



