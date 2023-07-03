Key offices of state arms procurement agency relocate to Daejeon

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state arms procurement agency held a signboard hanging ceremony at a temporary building in the central city of Daejeon on Monday, following the relocation of its key offices there from its previous headquarters on the outskirts of Seoul.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has been proceeding with the relocation to the city, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, from Gwacheon as it is one of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's key policy tasks aimed at promoting balanced regional development.

Main DAPA offices, including those in charge of defense technology protection, defense industry promotion and personnel management, as well as that for Minister Eom Dong-hwan, have relocated to the building in western Daejeon.

DAPA plans to complete the relocation by 2027. Construction has been under way to build a new DAPA headquarters in a government complex in Daejeon.

The signboard ceremony was attended by top government and military officials, including Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

DAPA expressed expectation that the relocation to Daejeon will help facilitate its defense acquisition function as the city is home to key research institutes, such as the state-run Agency for Defense Development, and close to the Gyeryongdae military headquarters.

Launched in 2006, DAPA is tasked with managing the country's overall defense acquisition process, including research on cutting-edge weapons, the procurement of arms from home and abroad, and the promotion of defense exports.



view larger image This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, shows its headquarters in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)