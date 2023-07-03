Hyundai's June sales rise 9.5 pct on high-end, SUV models

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday its sales rose 9.5 percent last month from a year earlier helped by high-end and SUV models.

Hyundai Motor sold 375,113 vehicles in June, up from 342,641 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 18 percent to 70,163 units from 59,510 during the cited period, while overseas sales climbed 7.7 percent to 304,950 from 283,131, the statement said.

Hyundai said it will continue to gain a bigger share in global markets by launching the fully-changed Santa Fe SUV and the high-performance, all-electric IONIQ 5 N model.

The maker of Sonata sedans and Palisade SUVs plans to launch the IONIQ 5 N this month and the all-new Santa Fe later this year. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving.

It will also focus on selling the IONIQ 6, the second model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's electric vehicle-only electric-global modular platform following the IONIQ 5, in the United States in the first half of 2023, Hyundai said.

From January to June, its sales jumped 11 percent to 2,081,462 autos from 1,879,041 during the same period last year.

view larger image This undated file photo, provided by Hyundai Motor Co., shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)