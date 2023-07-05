(Yonhap Interview) LG Electronics seeks to build personality to become iconic brand

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The circular red LG emblem is now moving: the simpler, animated face nods, smiles and even winks. The digital logo is part of LG Electronics Inc.'s brand reinvention campaign to liven up its brand identity to appeal to a younger audience.

The campaign's goal is not about making a bold brand turnaround, but to create a cohesive corporate identity that can help enhance consumers' recognition of the traditional home appliances maker, Kim Hyo-eun, vice president at the company's global marketing center, said in a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency.

"LG is viewed as a strong tech company with innovative, high-quality products, but some people say they are not sure about what the core brand identity is that defines LG," she said. "We thought there is a need to establish a clear brand identity and actively promote it."

After months of "countless" internal meetings and discussions that involved C-suite-level executives, the company launched a brand reinvention campaign in April, aimed at bringing a "more dynamic and youthful look" to the company's wide variety of products and services.

LG's "Life's Good" tagline now has a new typeface, which Kim said was created after a thorough observation of the contour of LG's products. The signature slogan in brighter "LG Active Red" will take center stage more in branding campaigns and product packaging.



view larger image Kim Hyo-eun, vice president at LG Electronics' global marketing center, is shown in this photo provided by the company on July 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Last month, LG staged nationwide events in South Korea, where senior executives and marketing officials visited regional offices to promote the campaign. It also held overseas seminars with foreign employees.

The campaign's first target audience was its 74,000 employees in and out of the country, whom Kim referred to as "brand ambassadors."

"LG employees are our No. 1 customers. When they fully understand what we'd like to deliver through the campaign, the campaign will go smoothly for the general audience."

At one such event held at LG's headquarters in Seoul, CEO Cho Joo-wan said he hoped "the Life's Good event offers LG employees the opportunity to feel closer to the brand and more aligned with what we strive for as a company."

"Let's strive to be brave optimists who are continuously taking on and overcoming challenges in order to provide consumers with a better life," he said.



view larger image This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows the brand reinvention campaign held in Seoul on June 14, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

While LG is a tech company, its focus is not developing technology for the sake of technology, Kim said.

"The slogan demonstrates how LG constantly works to make people's lives better, and where LG can differentiate itself from other tech companies."

On the business front, LG Electronics has sought to diversify its business portfolio and been shrewd in making decisive business decisions over the past few years to stay competitive in the rapidly changing tech environment.

Having exited the smartphone business in 2021, the company put more resources in what it called "growth areas," including electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

LG said in late May it was working with Canadian AI computing startup Tenstorrent to develop chips that could potentially power LG's smart consumer appliances and automotive products. About a week earlier, LG announced it started mass production of EV chargers.

Like dynamic business environments, Kim said a brand has to adapt to changing consumer tastes and market conditions, and to be ready to make touchpoints to better engage with consumers.

"A brand is alive and constantly evolving through interactions with customers. It is an organism that grows into a company with a core identity," she said.

