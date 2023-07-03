GM Korea's June sales jump 87 pct on strong exports

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday its sales jumped 87 percent last month from a year earlier, driven by strong exports.

GM Korea sold a total of 49,831 vehicles in June, up from 26,688 units a year ago on robust sales of the Bolt electric utility vehicle and the Trax Crossover, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 16 percent on-year to 5,159 units last month from 4,433, while exports more than doubled to 44,672 from 22,255 over the cited period, it said.

From January to June, its sales surged 75 percent to 214,306 autos from 122,756 units in the same period last year. Domestic sales rose 8.2 percent to 18,984 in the first six months from 17,551 a year ago, while exports jumped 86 percent to 195,322 from 105,205.

In a two-track strategy, GM Korea sells domestically produced and imported vehicles in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

Its lineup is composed of two locally assembled models, the Trailblazer SUV and the Trax Crossover, and six imported ones -- the Colorado pickup, the Bolt all-electric car, and the Equinox, Traverse and Tahoe SUVs, as well as the GMC brand's Sierra Denali pickup.

The Spark mini car, Trax compact SUV and the Malibu midsize sedan were part of the lineup, but the company stopped their production last year.

Most of the models currently sold in South Korea are from the Chevrolet brand. The Cadillac brand models are available here as well.

GM Korea plans to add more GMC brand models to its lineup, depending on market demand.

