Kia's June sales rise 7.2 pct on strong SUV demand

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Monday its sales rose 7.2 percent last month from a year earlier on strong demand for its SUV models.

Kia, a smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 278,256 vehicles in June, up from 259,480 units a year ago, on strong sales of the Sportage, Sorento and Seltos SUVs, and the Carnival vans, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 13 percent on-year to 51,002 units last month from 45,016, while overseas sales were up 5.8 percent to 226,631 from 214,276 during the cited period, it said.

From January to June, sales jumped 11 percent to 1,575,920 autos from 1,419,486 units in the same period of last year.

Domestic sales gained 12 percent to 292,103 units in the first six months from 261,915, while overseas sales were up 11 percent to 1,281,067 from 1,156,495 during the mentioned period.

In 2023, the company set a sales goal of 3.2 million units, including overseas sales of 2.6 million.

