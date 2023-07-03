The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(LEAD) Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal

SEOUL -- The chief of South Korea's Hyundai Group has withdrawn an application to visit North Korea's Mount Kumgang, after the North said it has "no intention to examine" the application, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said Monday.

Hyun Jeong-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group, which had run sightseeing programs at the North Korean mountain, had been seeking to visit the North in August to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of her husband and former chairman of the group, Chung Mong-hun.



(3rd LD) Biggest umbrella labor group goes on 2-week general strike

SEOUL -- The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), South Korea's largest umbrella labor group, launched a two-week general strike Monday to protest the Yoon Suk Yeol government's labor policies.

Yang Kyung-soo, the chairman of the KCTU, declared the start of the walkout under the slogan, "Down with the Yoon Suk Yeol government," in a press conference in front of the presidential office.



(LEAD) Key offices of state arms procurement agency relocate to Daejeon

SEOUL -- South Korea's state arms procurement agency held a signboard hanging ceremony at a temporary building in the central city of Daejeon on Monday, following the relocation of its key offices there from its previous headquarters on the outskirts of Seoul.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has been proceeding with the relocation to the city, 139 kilometers south of Seoul, from Gwacheon as it is one of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's key policy tasks aimed at promoting balanced regional development.



Gov't begins process to deposit forced labor compensation for 4 victims with court

SEOUL -- South Korea's government began a process to deposit compensation for four victims of forced labor under Japan's 1910-1945 colonization who have rejected the government's third-party reimbursement plan with a court, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

Seeking to improve ties with Japan, South Korea announced the plan in March to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor on its own without asking for contributions from Japanese firms.



Assembly deputy speaker apologizes over private text messages during session

SEOUL -- Rep. Kim Young-joo, a deputy speaker of the National Assembly, offered an apology on Monday for exchanging text messages with an acquaintance about travel to Japan during a recent plenary session.

Kim, a four-term lawmaker from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), was caught on camera discussing a trip to Japan's Hokkaido in her text messages on June 30, when her party railroaded a strongly contested parliamentary resolution urging the government to file a complaint over Japan's plan to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.



Indonesia misses deadline on new payment timetable for joint fighter project: DAPA

SEOUL -- Indonesia has missed the deadline to provide South Korea a new payment timetable for the joint KF-21 fighter development project, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Monday, renewing concerns over Jakarta's commitment to the program.

In May, Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Minister Eom Dong-hwan said Indonesia had agreed to provide the new payment plan by end-June in an apparent effort to ease worries over its unpaid share of the project's costs.



Defense ministry vows to build 'overwhelming' capabilities against N. Korean military threats

SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry renewed its commitment Monday to securing "overwhelming" capabilities to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats amid lingering tensions caused by its provocative acts earlier this year.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup presided over a meeting of top commanders to discuss the ongoing defense efforts, including strengthening the United States' "extended deterrence" commitment, "normalizing" defense cooperation with Japan and improving counter-drone capabilities.



Heavy downpours to drench nation for 2 days from Tuesday

SEOUL -- An intense heat wave that has scorched the nation for several days is expected to give way to heavy rain Tuesday, with downpours of about 150 millimeters forecast for some regions for two days, the state weather agency said Monday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), citing low pressure approaching from inland China, said monsoon rains will begin on the southern resort island of Jeju and in the southwestern province of South Jeolla early Tuesday morning before spreading to almost all parts of the country during the day.

