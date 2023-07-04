SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-aide to former DP leader Song arrested in cash-for-vote scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party, gov't decide on indefinite ban of Fukushima seafood imports (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Moon administration misused 844 bln won in solar power, electric power funds' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Heat wave reaches 35 C; heavy rain to resume today (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Political community indifferent to facts on Fukushima contaminated water issue (Segye Times)
-- 'Imports of Fukushima seafood to be prohibited until public are assured' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Additional 582.4 bln won in gov't funds illegally used for renewable energy under Moon gov't (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to deposit forced labor compensation for 4 victims with court (Hankyoreh)
-- Additional 582.4 bln won in gov't funds misused for renewable energy under Moon administration (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Umbrella union's political strike setback for economic recovery (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 42 pct of foreign workers changed workplaces within year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Government to deposit compensation for holdout forced labor victims (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon's approval rating hits four-month high at 42 pct (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't, businesses slam KCTU's general strike (Korea Times)
(END)