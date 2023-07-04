Go to Contents
BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' video tops 1.6 bln YouTube views

09:25 July 04, 2023

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's debut song "Boombayah" has surpassed 1.6 billion views on YouTube, the group's agency said Tuesday.

YG Entertainment said the video passed the milestone at about 6:50 a.m., six years and 11 months after the quartet launched its debut EP, "Square One," in August 2016.

"Boombayah" is one of the two songs on the album along with "Whistle."

As of Tuesday, three BLACKPINK videos have garnered more than 1.6 billion views, including "Ddu-du Ddu-du" and "Kill This Love."

view larger image This photo provided by YG Entertainment celebrates K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's surpassing 1.6 billion views with its 2016 hit song "Boombayah" on July 4, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by YG Entertainment celebrates K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's surpassing 1.6 billion views with its 2016 hit song "Boombayah" on July 4, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

