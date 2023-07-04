Kia Tigers release pitcher Medina

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The slumping South Korean baseball club Kia Tigers announced Tuesday they've released pitcher Adonis Medina.

The Tigers asked the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) to place the Dominican right-hander on waivers and said they will soon name his replacement in the rotation.

Medina signed with the Tigers during the offseason but had a disappointing 2-6 record with a 6.05 ERA in 12 starts. He was removed from the active roster after allowing three runs on two hits and three walks in two innings against the Hanwha Eagles on June 21, and hadn't pitched for the KBO club since.



In this file photo from May 2, 2023, Kia Tigers starter Adonis Medina pitches against the Lotte Giants during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

In 58 innings, Medina surrendered 64 hits, including six home runs, and 29 walks, while striking out only 36.

The Tigers enter the new week of action in ninth place among 10 clubs at 30-38-1 (wins-losses-ties), with just three wins in their past 10 games.

The Tigers are reportedly interested in Venezuelan right-hander Mario Sanchez, who has been pitching for the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) in Taiwan. CPBL Stats, a website providing Taiwan baseball news in English, said Sunday that the Tigers had purchased Sanchez's contract from the Uni-Lions.

Sanchez, 28, leads the CPBL with a 1.44 ERA and is tied for the league lead with eight wins, joined by former Tigers pitcher Drew Gagnon.



