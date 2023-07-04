PM calls for support for Busan's World Expo bid at Caribbean summit

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has attended an annual summit of Caribbean countries in Trinidad and Tobago and asked for their support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the city of Busan, his office said Tuesday.

The annual conference of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) kicked off Monday (local time) in the country's capital, Port of Spain, bringing together leaders of the region, the office said in a press release. The participants include 13 BIE member states that can cast their votes for the expo.

It marks the first time for a head of state-level official from South Korea to attend the CARICOM event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of this 15-member regional integration grouping.

During the conference, Han also unveiled a series of measures aimed at enhancing cooperation between South Korea and the Caribbean nations, the office said. One such measure involves the establishment of an agricultural technology platform designed to address the challenges posed by climate change.

In addition, Han held talks with his counterpart from Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the office said.

The attendance is part of a weeklong trip that will then take Han to Panama on Wednesday for a three-day visit, including a summit with President Laurentino Cortizo to bolster cooperation in the fields of mineral resources, energy and infrastructure.

Before returning home, Han will make a brief stop in the U.S. city of Dallas on Friday, where he will meet with the overseas Korean community.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C) talks with his counterpart from Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, on July 4, 2023, in this photo provided by the Prime Minister's Office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

