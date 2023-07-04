The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday

(LEAD) N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate

SEOUL -- North Korea, which had maintained its rigid COVID-19 restrictions long after most countries eased pandemic measures, appears to have lifted its mask mandate this month, state media footage and photos showed Tuesday.

News footage that aired on the North's Korean Central TV on Monday showed hundreds of young people seated close to one another without face masks at a theater in North Hamgyong Province.

(LEAD) IAEA chief to visit S. Korea this week to discuss agency report on Fukushima water discharge

SEOUL -- The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit South Korea later this week to discuss the U.N. watchdog's safety review of Japan's planned release of water from its crippled Fukushima plant, an official said Tuesday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will arrive Friday after a four-day trip to Japan aimed at delivering the results of the IAEA's final report, which is widely expected to approve the discharge of contaminated water into the ocean. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.

Police investigating 193 unregistered baby cases; 11 confirmed dead

SEOUL -- The National Police Agency is investigating 193 cases of babies not registered at birth, officials said Tuesday, amid a string of child abuse cases involving such undocumented babies, including the shocking discovery of two dead newborns being kept in a refrigerator.

Police have been expanding its probe into cases of "ghost babies" who have medical records of birth but no official birth registration, as the government launched a nationwide campaign to check the well-being of more than 2,000 unregistered babies.

(2nd LD) S. Korea's consumer prices up 2.7 pct in June, slow for 5th month

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer price growth slowed for the fifth straight month in June, falling below 3 percent for the first time in 21 months, data showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 2.7 percent last month from a year earlier, compared with a 3.3 percent increase tallied in May, according to the report from Statistics Korea.

(Yonhap Interview) EU's Huawei ban aims at de-risking, not decoupling from China: EU industry chief

By Oh Seok-min

SEOUL -- The European Union's ongoing push to ban China's Huawei Technologies Co. from its member nations' 5G networks is an example of the bloc's de-risking strategy, rather than decoupling from China, and South Korea is Europe's key partner to ensure supply chain resilience, the EU's top industry chief has said.

Last month, Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for Internal Market, urged more EU member nations to ban the Chinese tech giant from their 5G telecoms networks, saying such a major dependence will pose risks to the bloc's collective security.

New Vice Culture Minister Jang Mi-ran makes office debut

SEOUL -- Jang Mi-ran, a weightlifting champion recently named to a top post in charge of sports administration, vowed her utmost efforts to exceed expectations as she made her first appearance at her office in a central city Tuesday.

In a surprise announcement Thursday, Jang was named the second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, a position handling sports-related and tourism affairs in the ministry.

Samsung Biologics seals US$1.08 bln manufacturing deals with Pfizer

SEOUL -- Samsung Biologics Co., the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, said Monday it has sealed a combined US$1.08 billion partnership contracts with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer so far this year.

The Korean company said it signed a new contract with Pfizer, a follow-up to the bilateral deal set in March, assigning Samsung Biologics to manufacture an additional $193 million worth of Pfizer products.

(LEAD) Hyundai, Kia U.S. sales rise 9.9 pct in June on SUVs, eco-friendly models

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Tuesday their combined sales in the United States rose 9.9 percent in June from a year earlier on robust sales of SUVs and environment-friendly models.

Last month, Hyundai and Kia sold 145,849 vehicles in the world's most important automobile market, up from 132,739 units a year earlier, according to the companies' sales data.

