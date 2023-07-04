Ex-DP lawmaker indicted on sexual harassment charges

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Park Wan-joo, an independent lawmaker expelled from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), was indicted without detention on Tuesday on sexual harassment and other charges, prosecutors said.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office charged Park with sexually abusing a female assistant in December 2021 and causing her to sustain post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries.

Park was also charged with abuse of power for giving disadvantages in personnel management to the victim in April last year and with defamation for disclosing information on the sexual harassment case.

Park was expelled from the DP in May last year after the victim lodged a formal criminal complaint against him. Police then began an investigation into Park on suspicion of sexually harassing the victim and attempting to dismiss her by submitting a forged letter of resignation to the National Assembly. Prosecutors have excluded the private document forgery charge from Park's indictment due to lack of evidence.



