The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



------------------

(LEAD) Yoon vows never to bow to blackmail of illegal protesters

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to never yield to the blackmail of political strikers and illegal protesters, his spokesperson said, after the country's largest umbrella labor group launched a two-week strike.

Yoon made the remark while presiding over a government meeting on economic policy directions for the second half of the year, while also calling for the removal of "killer regulations" that deter investment by businesses, according to Lee Do-woon.

------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea cuts 2023 economic growth outlook to 1.4 pct amid uncertainties

SEOUL -- South Korea slashed its growth forecast for this year to 1.4 percent due to the sluggish performance in the first half, the finance ministry said Tuesday, although the country is anticipated to enjoy better-than-expected employment and slower inflation.

The latest projection marks a 0.2 percentage point drop from the previous outlook of 1.6 percent growth suggested in December.

-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea to enhance monitoring of metal supply chains over China's export curbs

SEOUL -- South Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday that China's envisioned export controls on two metals essential for chipmaking and high-tech industries would have a limited impact on the country in the near term, but vowed to beef up monitoring and seek swift responses to minimize industrywide ripple effects.

On Monday, China's commerce ministry said it will impose restrictions on exporting gallium and germanium starting Aug. 1 to protect its national security, requiring their exporters to apply for special state permits.

-----------------

Court rejects gov't bid to deposit compensation for forced labor victim

SEOUL -- A South Korean court has decided not to accept a government request to deposit compensation for a victim of Japan's wartime forced labor who rejected the government's third-party reimbursement plan that excludes Japanese firms.

The decision, made by a district court in the southwestern city of Gwangju, came after the government on Monday launched a process to deposit compensation for four victims of forced labor under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

------------------

Class action filed against Samsung Electronics in U.S. over QLED TVs

SEOUL -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Samsung Electronics Co. and Best Buy in the United States over Samsung's QLED 4K televisions, industry sources said Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday (U.S. time) by Ray Kim Law in California Central District Court.

-----------------

Major S. Korean crypto exchanges to operate system alerting users of abnormal trading

SEOUL -- An alert system that notifies users of abnormalities in cryptocurrency trading was launched in South Korea, an alliance of local crypto exchanges said Tuesday.

The system sends out messages when there is a sudden rise and fall in the price of coins in the past 24 hours, a steep increase in the trading volume within the past 10 days, a spike in the deposit volume within the past 10 days, and bigger differences between actual coin prices and the coin market cap, as well as to accounts with heavy trading, the Digital Asset eXchange Association (DAXA) said.

-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower on profit-taking

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors sought to cash in recent gains. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

After choppy trading, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sank 9.16 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 2,593.31. Trading volume was moderate at 662.9 million shares worth 9.02 trillion won (US$6.93 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 586 to 292.

(END)