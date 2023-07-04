Once given up for dead, veteran hitter counts blessings each day

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- In October 2021, Kim Jun-wan thought his professional baseball career was over at age 29. The NC Dinos had not tendered him a new contract, after Kim batted only .167 in 13 games that season.

The Kiwoom Heroes threw him a lifeline two months later, giving him a contract after a tryout and hoping the outfielder could provide some speed and defensive versatility.

Kim has made the most of that opportunity. He was a key player in the Heroes' run to the Korean Series last year as their leadoff man. This year, Kim is back as their primary leadoff hitter.



view larger image Kim Jun-wan of the Kiwoom Heroes hits a two-run single against the NC Dinos during the bottom of the third inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

His numbers don't jump off the page, with a .230 batting average in 44 games, but manager Hong Won-ki has repeatedly said he trusts Kim at the top of his lineup.

And it's that kind of unwavering faith from the top that has kept Kim motivated.

"Even when I wasn't hitting well, the manager kept penciling me into the leadoff spot, and I've been motivated to reward his faith." Kim said after knocking in two key runs in an 8-4 win over his former team Tuesday night. "At the same time, I've been trying not to put too much pressure on myself and just let the game come to me."

Kim said whenever he hits a rough patch, he tries to go back to the mindset that he adopted while trying out for a spot on the Heroes.

"Back then, I just wanted to play baseball, whether it was here or in the minor league," Kim said. "And once I got the contract, I was just happy being on the field. I counted my blessings every day last year and still do that this year."



view larger image Kim Jun-wan of the Kiwoom Heroes (L) celebrates his two-run single against the NC Dinos during the bottom of the third inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim has the highest batting average against the Dinos compared to any other opponent this season with .417. He said facing the Dinos feels like "playing in a scrimmage, with just a little bit of intensity."

"I've seen most of their pitchers before as a teammate, and I still feel comfortable facing them," Kim said. "There's very little sense of unfamiliarity. I think that's why I've been hitting so well against them."

The Heroes sputtered out of the gate this year and dropped to as low as ninth in the 10-team league. Tuesday's win pushed them to 37-39-2 (wins-losses-ties), in the thick of the race for a postseason berth.

Kim said he and his teammates haven't been following the standings closely all season.

"A lot of my teammates are upbeat, positive guys, and I think I feed off their energy," he said. "We believe we've always been a great team and it just didn't show in the record earlier in the year.

