06:58 July 05, 2023

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- IAEA eventually accepts Japan's treated radioactive water release (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- IAEA allows Japan to dump treated radioactive water, saying it meets safety standards (Kookmin Daily)
-- IAEA says Japan's water discharge plan meets safety standards, will continue to monitor (Donga Ilbo)
-- Beijing pressured Seoul on 'three conditions on THAAD' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- IAEA says Japan's water discharge plan meets safety standards (Segye Times)
-- IAEA says there is no issue with Japan's water discharge plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fukushima water discharge plan meets international standards: IAEA (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- IAEA greenlights Japan's plan to dump treated radioactive water (Hankyoreh)
-- IAEA sides with Japan, saying discharge plan consistent with safety standards (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Inheritance tax to be paid over 20 yrs, giving breathing room to family-owned businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- IAEA says Japan's discharge plan for treated water meets intentional safety standards (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- IAEA backs Japan's water plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- IAEA greenlights Fukushima release (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to focus on revitalizing economy in 2nd half (Korea Times)
(END)

