SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 5.



Korean-language dailies

-- IAEA eventually accepts Japan's treated radioactive water release (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- IAEA allows Japan to dump treated radioactive water, saying it meets safety standards (Kookmin Daily)

-- IAEA says Japan's water discharge plan meets safety standards, will continue to monitor (Donga Ilbo)

-- Beijing pressured Seoul on 'three conditions on THAAD' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- IAEA says Japan's water discharge plan meets safety standards (Segye Times)

-- IAEA says there is no issue with Japan's water discharge plan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Fukushima water discharge plan meets international standards: IAEA (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- IAEA greenlights Japan's plan to dump treated radioactive water (Hankyoreh)

-- IAEA sides with Japan, saying discharge plan consistent with safety standards (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Inheritance tax to be paid over 20 yrs, giving breathing room to family-owned businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- IAEA says Japan's discharge plan for treated water meets intentional safety standards (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- IAEA backs Japan's water plan (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- IAEA greenlights Fukushima release (Korea Herald)

-- Gov't to focus on revitalizing economy in 2nd half (Korea Times)

(END)