'King the Land' tops Netflix's weekly ranking for non-English TV shows

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- The Korean romantic drama series "King the Land" was Netflix's most-watched non-English TV show in the previous week, the streaming platform's viewership chart showed Wednesday.

The JTBC series, starring K-pop idols-turned-actors Lee Jun-ho and Lim Yoona, topped Netflix's non-English TV show list for the week of June 26-July 2 with 4 million viewing hours.

The Saturday-Sunday drama premiered June 17, and the sixth episode was aired Saturday.

In the drama, Lee stars as the heir of a luxury hotel conglomerate who is thrown into an inheritance war, and Lim plays a hotel manager who ends up in a romantic relationship with him.



Three other Korean-language series were among the top 10 list over the cited period.

The Netflix original series "Bloodhounds" and the Korean cable channel tvN's "See You in My 19th Life" ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, while the new Netflix series "Celebrity" took eighth place in the first week of its release.

