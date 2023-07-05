Seventeen's 'FML' sells 6.2 mln copies, most in K-pop history

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- Boy group Seventeen's 10th EP, "FML," has sold 6.2 million copies, making it the biggest-selling K-pop album of all time, the group's agency said Wednesday.

This also marks the first time that a K-pop album has surpassed 6 million copies in sales.

Released April 24, "FML" set a new record for first-week sales by a K-pop album, as it sold 4.55 million copies in its debut week based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

The song also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the group's highest ranking ever on the U.S. chart.

The 13-piece group will hold two concerts titled "Follow" at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 21-22.



view larger image K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)