Broadcasting watchdog approves revision to remove KBS license fees from electricity bills

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's broadcasting watchdog on Wednesday approved an amendment to an enforcement ordinance to collect license fees for the state broadcaster KBS separately from electricity bills.

The revised Enforcement Decree of Ordinance of the Broadcasting Act bans the collection of license fees bundled with utility bills for every household with a television receiver, according to the Korea Communications Commission (KCC).

It will take effect after passing the Cabinet and receiving presidential approval, the watchdog added.

The move came a month after the presidential office recommended the KCC and the industry ministry amend laws to separate the state broadcaster's license fees from electricity bills.

KBS has charged a monthly fee of 2,500 won (US$1.91) to all households with a TV receiver since 1994, and the fee has been embedded in monthly electricity bills and collected by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp., a measure that ensures all households pay the fee. It has been the broadcaster's key source of revenue.

KBS has been strongly opposing the plan as the fee separation would deal a blow to its revenue structure.

The chief of the public broadcaster has vowed to resign if the government scraps the fee separation plan, while KBS has filed an injunction with the Constitutional Court, seeking to halt the KCC's ordinance revision process.



