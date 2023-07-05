Group of foreign defense attaches holds 1st event commemorating 2002 inter-Korean naval clash

SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- A group of foreign defense attaches on Wednesday hosted their first-ever event commemorating the sacrifices of South Korean troops in a deadly 2002 inter-Korean naval skirmish, the Navy said.

The group of the attaches from 19 countries donated 629,000 won (US$483.33) to a scholarship foundation established in 2014 to support the children of Navy sailors who have died in action or in the line of duty. The amount of the money symbolized the date when the skirmish took place in 2002.

The armed clash occurred near South Korea's front-line island of Yeonpyeong close to the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a de facto sea border, on June 29, 2002. It left six South Korean personnel dead and caused some 30 North Korean casualties, according to the Navy.

Aside from the collective donation, foreign embassies, which participated in the event, plan to make separate donations to the foundation.

Following the event, the defense attaches were scheduled to hold a 6.29-kilometer run or walk, but it was canceled due to rain.

The group of defense attaches plans to hold the event annually, the Navy said.



view larger image A group of foreign defense attaches, South Korean military officials and others pose for a photo at a Seoul event commemorating the sacrifices of South Korean sailors in a 2002 inter-Korean naval skirmish on July 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

