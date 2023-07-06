SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 6.



Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential office says it respects IAEA report in unofficial route (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Controversial KBS fees to be removed from monthly electricity bills (Kookmin Daily)

-- 4-year-olds pushed to take exams to enter English kindergartens (Donga Ilbo)

-- High-ranking opposition official, KT subcontractor suspected of collusion (Seoul Shinmun)

-- KBS, EBS fees to be separated from electricity bills (Segye Times)

-- 'Advanced nations don't use science as political tool' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan seeks bilateral summit; Kishida to explain Fukushima's contaminated water (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- IAEA concluded contaminated water safe after carrying out only one of three tests (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Business is hard as there are only arguing politicians with no customers' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Daegu Bank to become first new nationwide bank in 31 years in 2023 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 17 apartment buildings in Incheon to be rebuilt following parking lot collapse (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Seoul says it will 'respect' IAEA's Fukushima report (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Seoul says it respects IAEA report, preparing own Fukushima analysis (Korea Herald)

-- Korea's first robot conductor offers glimpse into future of art, technology (Korea Times)

