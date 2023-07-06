July 7

1970 -- The Gyeongbu Expressway linking Seoul and Busan opens.

1988 -- President Roh Tae-woo issues a special declaration for the "pride of Korean people, unification and prosperity" to ease cross-border tensions and develop inter-Korean relations with an aim to lay the groundwork for national reunification.

1998 -- South Korea's Pak Se-ri wins the U.S. Women's Open in her rookie season, becoming the youngest champion in tournament history at that point at age 20. It was the first of her five career major championships and the first of her 25 LPGA wins. The country's golf icon retired in 2016.

2005 -- South Korea's Kim Ju-yun wins the U.S. Women's Open, becoming the third South Korean golfer on the LPGA tour to claim a major title. The 23-year-old finished with a 3-over par 287 to win the tournament at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado by two strokes. It was her first time competing in the U.S. Women's Open since she debuted on the U.S. tour in 2000. The only other Koreans to win a women's golf major were Grace Park and Pak Se-ri.

2010 -- A number of South Korean websites, including those of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the foreign ministry, are hampered by a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. They were later found to be masterminded by North Korea.

2018 -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits North Korea for talks on its nuclear program.

