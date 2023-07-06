Samsung Electronics to hold Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will hold the summer edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event later this month in Seoul, marking the company's first Galaxy Unpacked on its home turf.

The South Korean tech giant said it will begin the biannual event at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul at 8 p.m. on July 26 and livestream it on an outdoor screen at Seoul Plaza for the general public.

At the event, Samsung is set to unveil its latest foldable phones, a segment that the company wants to make another pillar of its flagship smartphone series. The headliners will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6.

Samsung used to hold its Galaxy Unpacked -- where the world's largest smartphone maker unveils latest flagship Galaxy devices -- in Europe or the United States in February and August.

In February, Samsung held the event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and a luxury model Galaxy S23 Ultra -- and Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.



view larger image Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics' mobile division, shows new Galaxy S23 phones during the Unpacked event at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Feb. 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

