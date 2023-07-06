(LEAD) Samsung Electronics to hold Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26

(ATTN: ADDS photo, more details in paras 4-5)

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will hold the summer edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event later this month in Seoul, marking the company's first Galaxy Unpacked on its home turf.

The South Korean tech giant said it will begin the biannual event at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul at 8 p.m. on July 26 and livestream it on an outdoor screen at Seoul Plaza for the general public.

At the event, Samsung is set to unveil its latest foldable phones, a segment that the company wants to make another pillar of its flagship smartphone series. The headliners will be the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6.



view larger image This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows Samsung will hold the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul on July 26, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A teaser video, "Join the flip side," unveiled by Samsung on Thursday, suggested there might be some improvements made for the hinge, with lighting turning on from the section that connects two panels of Samsung's foldable smartphones.

It also wrote Unpacked in Korean and decorated the Korean letters with Seoul's iconic places, including Seoul Tower, to emphasize its first Unpacked in the city, which it said is "a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation."

Samsung used to hold its Galaxy Unpacked -- where the world's largest smartphone maker unveils latest flagship Galaxy devices -- in Europe or the United States in February and August.

In February, Samsung held the event in San Francisco to introduce three models of the Galaxy S23 series -- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and a luxury model Galaxy S23 Ultra -- and Galaxy Book3 laptops, among others.



view larger image Roh Tae-moon, president of Samsung Electronics' mobile division, shows new Galaxy S23 phones during the Unpacked event at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco on Feb. 1, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

