Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #hydrogen energy #SK Energy

Regulator approves launch of new hydrogen power firm

10:01 July 06, 2023

SEJONG, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator on Thursday approved the launch of a hydrogen power company jointly established by SK Energy Co. and three other local partners, concluding the new firm is unlikely to impede competition within the market.

The decision came after SK Energy earlier announced its plan to establish SL Energy Solution, in which it will hold a 29.9 percent stake, with LS Electric Co. also holding an equivalent stake.

The newly established entity will primarily focus on generating hydrogen power in urban areas at gas stations and other designated locations.

It plans to participate in the government's hydrogen energy bidding market, scheduled to kick off in 2024.

"As numerous private bidders are expected to participate in the market, and considering the government determines the volume and buyers, we have concluded that the new company will not significantly hinder competition," the Fair Trade Commission said.

The commission said the latest approval is expected to induce more companies to participate in the hydrogen market. It also vowed to promptly review mergers of energy-related firms to support the growth of the market's ecosystem.

view larger image Regulator approves launch of new hydrogen power firm - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK