(LEAD) LG Electronics sets up 1st overseas TV R&D lab in Indonesia

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it has established its first overseas research and development (R&D) lab for home entertainment products in Indonesia as part of its efforts to accelerate its inroads into the Southeast Asian TV market.

The 40,000-square-foot R&D lab in Cibitung, West Java, is located near LG's existing TV manufacturing facilities in the city, which serve as the production hub for the Asian market, and is only 40 kilometers away from LG's sales office in the capital city of Jakarta.



view larger image Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Electronics' home entertainment division speaks during an opening ceremony of an R&D lab in Indonesia on July 6, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

LG said it expected the regional R&D lab to allow the company to have "a local one-stop system for seamless business operations" from product development to delivery to end-users.

Late last year, LG created a new post dedicated to product development in Indonesia, as the Cibitung plant has diversified the list of products it manufactures there over the past years.

LG said it plans to increase the number of local staff to around 500 by 2025 to enhance R&D competitiveness and "to support the subsidiary's diverse research projects." The company did not reveal how many it has hired at the lab.

It also plans to collaborate with local universities to nurture talent and "uncover budding professionals."

The opening ceremony on Thursday was attended by Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Electronics' home entertainment division, and government officials representing both nations, including South Korean Ambassador to Indonesia Lee Sang-deok.

"The facility will become a testing bed for the latest LG innovations preparing to revolutionize the industry on a global scale," Park said at the ceremony.



view larger image This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on July 6, 2023, shows its research and development lab in Indonesia. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

