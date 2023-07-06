Unregistered baby cases under investigation rise to 598: police

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- The number of unregistered baby cases under police investigation has risen to 598, the National Office of Investigation said Thursday, as a nationwide campaign is under way to confirm the well-being of more than 2,000 undocumented babies born since 2015.

A total of 664 cases of undocumented babies had been filed with police across the nation as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, and police investigations are under way for 598 of them, police officials said.

The latest figure marks an increase of 198 additional investigation cases in the span of a day.

The police said the locations of 540 babies and whether they are still alive remain unknown.

Of the total cases filed, 23 babies have been confirmed dead, 11 of which had no signs of foul play.

Police investigations are under way on suspected crimes involving 10 other dead babies, while the mother of the other two was referred to prosecutors last week on charges of killing them and storing their bodies in a refrigerator at home.

Police have been expanding their probe into cases of undocumented babies who have medical records of birth but no official birth registration, and the government is conducting a nationwide campaign to check the well-being of more than 2,000 unregistered babies.



view larger image A police search operation is under way on a hill in the southeastern port city of Busan on July 5, 2023, after a mother confessed to burying her dead newborn there in 2015. (Yonhap)

