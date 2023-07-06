(LEAD) S. Korea, Lithuania discuss ways to bolster economic partnership

(ATTN: UPDATES with photo)

SEJONG, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun met with the Lithuanian economic minister Thursday to discuss ways to bolster bilateral partnerships, the trade ministry said.

Ahn met with Lithuanian Economic and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite in Seoul to share opinions on trade and economic issues as the two countries seek to expand ties, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Lithuania opened its embassy in Seoul in October 2021. Before then, Lithuania had been represented by its embassy in China.

Armonaite, along with officials from eight Lithuanian companies, is in South Korea for the Laser Korea 2023 exhibition.

During the talks, Ahn said South Korea wishes to expand cooperation with Lithuanian companies holding advanced technologies in the laser industry.

Ahn also asked for the European nation's support for South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan in 2030, the ministry said.



South Korea's Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (R) shakes hands with Lithuanian Economic and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite in Seoul on July 6, 2023.

