The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



------------------

(LEAD) Samsung Electronics to hold Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will hold the summer edition of its Galaxy Unpacked event later this month in Seoul, marking the company's first Galaxy Unpacked on its home turf.

The South Korean tech giant said it will begin the biannual event at the Convention and Exhibition Center in southern Seoul at 8 p.m. on July 26 and livestream it on an outdoor screen at Seoul Plaza for the general public.



------------------

DP to stage overnight sit-in to protest Fukushima water release

SEOUL -- All lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) were set to launch an overnight sit-in at the National Assembly on Thursday to protest Japan's plan to discharge radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

The protest comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report earlier this week that Japan's plan to treat contaminated water and release it into the ocean meets international safety standards and its impact on people and the environment would be negligible.



------------------

Yoon picks ex-culture minister as special adviser for culture, sports

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday named a former culture minister and actor as his special adviser for culture and sports in a reshuffle that also affected six vice-minister level posts, his office said.

Yoo In-chon, a well-known TV and stage actor who served as culture minister during the Lee Myung-bak administration, was named special presidential adviser for culture and sports.



------------------

GS Engineering & Construction dips on woes over apartment parking lot collapse

SEOUL -- Shares in GS Engineering & Construction Corp. tumbled more than 15 percent Thursday morning, one day after the government blamed the major builder for the April collapse of an apartment parking lot.

The land ministry announced Wednesday that GS Engineering & Construction's poor management from design to quality control was responsible for the April 29 collapse of an underground parking lot's roof at an apartment complex being built in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul.



------------------

Fifty Fifty cancels schedule due to contract dispute with agency

SEOUL -- Up-and-coming K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty has canceled multiple plans, including participation in concerts abroad, mainly due to its ongoing legal dispute with its agency.

The quartet has garnered wide media attention since its new single "Cupid" charted on U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Chart for 14 weeks, an unprecedented achievement for a newcomer K-pop group just seven months into its career.



------------------

S. Korea to introduce anti-drone defense system at key military, gov't facilities

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to introduce an integrated defense system to counter hostile unmanned aircraft at key military and government facilities for the first time, officials said Thursday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) recently put up a notice for the 48.5 billion-won (US$37.2 million) project on its procurement website as Seoul has sought to bolster anti-drone capabilities after North Korea's drone incursions late last year.

(END)