(LEAD) Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Land Minister Won Hee-ryong said Thursday the government decided to scrap an expressway construction project that the main opposition political party has argued would give financial benefits to first lady Kim Keon-hee's family.

The Democratic Party (DP) has raised allegations that the route of the envisioned expressway connecting Seoul and Yangpyeong, 52 kilometers east of Seoul, has been changed to eventually increase the prices of land owned by Kim's family.



view larger image Land Minister Won Hee-ryong attends a meeting with lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party at the National Assembly on July 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

"All proposed matters under this administration will be canceled, as national resources are wasted as long as the DP's instigation stance is activated," Won told reporters after a meeting with lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party.

The DP argues that the initial plan, first proposed in 2017 and which passed a feasibility study two years ago, was revised in May to reroute part of the expressway. The new proposal's endpoint is located near the land owned by Kim's family, according to the DP.

The DP has formed a task force to investigate the allegations, referring to it as an "in-laws cartel" of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The label appears to be sarcastic, as Yoon has recently made numerous references to cartels to criticize corrupt forces within and outside the government.

"I will take full responsibility," Won said, adding that he is even willing to resign from the ministerial post and retire from politics if the allegations were true.

The minister further criticized the DP for being solely interested in gaining political advantage through fake news.



view larger image Yangpyeong Mayor Jeon Jin-seon speaks during a news conference in the eastern county on July 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Later in the day, Yangpyeong Mayor Jeon Jin-seon expressed regret and requested the ministry withdraw the decision.

"I ask the ministry to withdraw the suspension of the project so that the people of Yangpyeong can continue to have dreams and hopes," he said during a press conference at the county office.

He also called for an end to the politicization the issue and criticized those who are causing controversy with false information while lacking knowledge of the region.

