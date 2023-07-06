Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Lithuania next week and then pay an official visit to Poland, his office said Thursday.

Yoon will visit Vilnius from Monday to Wednesday to meet with NATO leaders over the war in Ukraine and cooperation between the security alliance and the Indo-Pacific region, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.

Yoon will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the NATO summit, with talks under way to set up a meeting between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kim told a press briefing.

The meeting with Kishida could include the issue of Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan.

From Vilnius, Yoon will travel to Poland for a three-day official visit and hold a summit with President Andrzej Duda.

On speculation Yoon could visit Ukraine and meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the trip, a presidential official told reporters there are no such plans.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a government meeting at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on July 4, 2023, to discuss economic policy directions for the second half of the year. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)