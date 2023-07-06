S. Korea to increase cooperation fund with Caribbean countries by 5 times: PM

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has announced that South Korea plans to increase the size of the cooperation fund with Caribbean countries by five times, according to his office Thursday.

The remarks were made while attending an annual conference of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Trinidad and Tobago from Monday to Wednesday (local time), bringing together leaders of the region, the office said in a press release.

It marks the first time a head of state-level official from South Korea has attended the CARICOM event, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the 15-member regional integration grouping.

During his special speech, Han also unveiled a series of measures aimed at enhancing cooperation between South Korea and the Caribbean nations, the office said.

Additionally, Han held bilateral talks with his counterparts from 14 Caribbean countries on the sidelines, the office said.

The attendance is part of a weeklong trip that will take Han to Panama for a three-day visit, including a summit with President Laurentino Cortizo to bolster cooperation in the fields of mineral resources, energy and infrastructure.

Before returning home, Han will make a brief stop in the U.S. city of Dallas on Friday, where he will meet with the overseas Korean community.



view larger image This photo, provided by the Prime Minister's Office on July 6, 2023, shows Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (4th from R) at an annual conference of the Caribbean Community in Trinidad and Tobago. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

