LOTTE TOUR 10,240 DN 240
KT 29,500 UP 350
Handsome 22,150 UP 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp544 00 DN3600
Asiana Airlines 11,950 DN 270
IBK 10,140 DN 120
SamsungEng 29,100 DN 100
LG Uplus 10,370 DN 340
KCC 192,400 DN 4,600
SKBP 77,700 DN 1,100
ORION Holdings 14,290 DN 40
SSANGYONGCNE 4,875 DN 115
SamyangFood 121,200 DN 2,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 43,900 DN 2,450
CJ CheilJedang 267,500 DN 4,000
TaekwangInd 614,000 DN 9,000
AmoreG 25,500 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 79,900 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 86,500 DN 500
S-Oil 63,900 DN 700
KorZinc 463,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,050 DN 10
IS DONGSEO 31,700 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 308,000 DN 6,500
OCI Holdings 105,600 DN 5,800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 152,900 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 31,350 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 142,800 DN 300
HMM 18,680 DN 290
KumhoPetrochem 123,800 DN 3,100
HYUNDAI WIA 67,800 UP 700
GS E&C 14,520 DN 3,510
Hanssem 42,500 UP 400
F&F 115,600 DN 1,400
HDKSOE 120,300 DN 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,150 DN 950
MS IND 24,950 UP 400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,150 DN 350
Kogas 24,450 DN 950
- Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady
- Yoon picks ex-culture minister as special adviser for culture, sports
- S. Korea to increase cooperation fund with Caribbean countries by 5 times: PM
- Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing