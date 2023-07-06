S. Korean firefighting team dispatched to Canada begins operations in Quebec

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean emergency firefighting team dispatched to Canada to help the North American nation deal with raging wildfires has started carrying out on-site activities, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Thursday.

According to the ministry, the Korea Disaster Relief Team of 151 workers, including firefighters, emergency workers and medical personnel, started operations in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec province, on Wednesday (local time).

The team underwent training and preparations after arriving in the country Sunday. The personnel were divided up into two groups and engaged in firefighting activities in the north and southern parts of Lebel-sur-Quevillon.

The South Korean team plans to support Canadian fire authorities for about a month.

South Korea decided to dispatch the team last week after holding an interagency meeting on assisting Canada with the fallout of wildfires that have affected some 8.2 million hectares of land across the country.

Foreign Minister Park Jin expressed hopes that the dispatch of the team would serve as an opportunity for the two countries, which are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, to take a leap forward beyond their cooperation in wildfire suppression.



view larger image This photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry on July 6, 2023, shows members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team engaged in a firefighting mission in Lebel-sur-Quevillon in the Canadian province of Quebec. The team plans to help Canadian fire authorities battle wildfires for 30 days. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)