The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



------------------

(LEAD) Yoon to attend NATO summit in Lithuania, visit Poland

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Lithuania next week and then pay an official visit to Poland, his office said Thursday.

Yoon will visit Vilnius from Monday to Wednesday to meet with NATO leaders over the war in Ukraine, cooperation between the military alliance and the Indo-Pacific region, and emerging security threats, according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo.



------------------

(2nd LD) LGES, Stellantis resume Ontario plant construction as subsidy deal reached

SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) said Thursday its joint venture with Stellantis N.V. has reached an agreement with the Canadian governments on the terms of subsidies for the construction of its electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Ontario.

The binding agreement puts the construction of the battery module manufacturing facility in Windsor immediately back on track, the companies said.



------------------

Gov't scraps expressway project at center of allegations involving first lady

SEOUL -- Land Minister Won Hee-ryong said Thursday the government decided to scrap an expressway construction project that the main opposition political party has argued would give financial benefits to first lady Kim Keon-hee's family.

The Democratic Party (DP) has raised allegations that the route of the envisioned expressway connecting Seoul and Yangpyeong, 52 kilometers east of Seoul, has been changed to eventually increase the prices of land owned by Kim's family.



------------------

S. Korea, UAE to expand ties amid supply-chain reshuffle, digital transition

SEJONG -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vowed Thursday to expand bilateral economic ties amid the global reshuffle of supply chains and digital transition, as they flesh out details of the Middle East nation's earlier investment pledge of US$30 billion.

The eighth ROK-UAE Joint Economic Committee came six months after the UAE unveiled its decision to invest the amount in South Korea with a focus on energy and biotechnology sectors during the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



------------------

(LEAD) S. Korea unveils plans to enhance competition in local communications market

SEOUL -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will give more incentives to new operators for a high-speed 5G network frequency band in a bid to enhance competition in the local communications market.

New operators will be given priority to use 28 gigahertz frequency bands and one of the two 5G anchor bands of 700 megahertz or 1.8 GHz for five years, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.



------------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 3rd day on China's export curbs, Fed minutes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed down for a third straight day Thursday as investors gauged potential impacts after China said it plans to restrict exports of some key metals used in semiconductors and the U.S. central bank reaffirmed more interest rate hikes ahead. The local currency inched down against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 22.71 points, or 0.88 percent, to finish at 2,556.29. Trading volume was high at 524.7 million shares worth 10.2 trillion won (US$7.83 billion) with decliners far outpacing gainers 751 to 151.



------------------

(LEAD) Father, grandmother detained on charges of killing, abandoning baby without mom knowing

YONGIN, South Korea -- A father was put under emergency detention Thursday on charges of killing a newborn and abandoning the body in collusion with the baby's maternal grandmother, police said, the latest in a string of child abuse cases involving unregistered babies.

The man in his 40s was first taken into custody in Yongin, south of Seoul, in the wee hours of Thursday on charges of murder and corpse abandonment before the grandmother in her 60s was detained later in the day on the same charges, police said.

(END)