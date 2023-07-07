SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 7.



Korean-language dailies

-- Land minister completely covers 'Kim Keon Hee Line controversy' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Yangpyeong expressway' scrapped amid allegations of special favors for first lady (Kookmin Daily)

-- Neglect of KFCC for 4 months increased risk of 'bank run' (Donga Ilbo)

-- PPP calls for 'rebuke of selling one's country' amid intensifying THAAD controversy (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul-Yangpyeong expressway scrapped in 'ultra-aggressive move' (Segye Times)

-- Extreme political warfare even does away with expressway (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Working couples disguise marriage status as home applications become impossible (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 1.7 tln-won nat'l project scrapped as allegations of special favors for Kim Keon Hee emerge (Hankyoreh)

-- Insecure KFCC ... gov't promises liquidity support if necessary (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KFCC response is repeat from 12 years ago even though 'epicenter' is different (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't goes all out to stop anxiety over KFCC (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Incentive deal puts Canada plant on track (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- 4,000 unregistered foreign babies -- where are they? (Korea Herald)

-- LGES, Stellantis win bigger subsidy from Canada (Korea Times)

(END)