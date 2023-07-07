Gov't to unveil results of own analysis of Fukushima release plan

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The government was set to announce its own analysis Friday of Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

The outcome of a scientific analysis of the discharge plan, based on the findings of an on-site inspection of the plant completed in late May and other related data, will be revealed at a daily briefing scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Government Policy Coordination Minister Bang Moon-kyu and Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Geun-hee, who headed the 21-member inspection team, will announce the results.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that its two-year review found Japan's plan to release water from the plant into the sea to be consistent with its safety standards. The nuclear watchdog also said the treated water would have a negligible radiological impact on both people and the environment.

The briefing will serve as an opportunity to present the Seoul government's position on the discharge plan and will also include an assessment of the IAEA's comprehensive report. A comprehensive conclusion and suggestions for Japan will also be included.

The announcement also coincides with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi's three-day visit to South Korea, starting later in the day, following his ongoing four-day trip to Japan.

In response to heightened public concern, Seoul launched a daily press briefing last month to keep the public updated on the planned release of contaminated water from the plant, which was severely damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.



