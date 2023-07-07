Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #K-wave #KTO #tourism

KTO unveils K-wave tourism products

10:45 July 07, 2023

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) on Friday unveiled 49 travel products comprising K-pop and K-drama-related attractions.

The products center on 51 hallyu-themed tourism courses, the KTO said, referring to the Korean wave of pop culture.

The products include a five-day program visiting places related to K-pop juggernaut BTS and a program visiting places that appeared in K-dramas, such as Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, about 30 kilometers south of Seoul.

K-pop and the broader Korean Wave have resonated with young people around the world, burnishing South Korea's image as a cool country, home to BTS and "Gangnam Style," South Korean rapper Psy's 2012 megahit song.

The KTO plans to promote the products through its overseas offices, the VisitKorea website (https://english.visitkorea.or.kr/svc/main/index.do) and global online travel agencies.

view larger image Logo of the Korea Tourism Organization (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Logo of the Korea Tourism Organization (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK