NewJeans prereleases 2 tracks on upcoming EP

11:06 July 07, 2023

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group NewJeans on Friday released "New Jeans," a song to be included in its forthcoming second EP.

The song has a unique composition alternating between UK garage rhythm and Jersey club rhythm with smart lyrics and utilizes the team's name.

"Super Shy," another prerelease song unveiled together with "New Jeans," features the members' unique voices and refreshful and bouncy charms.

The music video for "New Jeans" was uploaded on YouTube at midnight.

The new EP, titled "Get Up," will hit various music services on July 21.

view larger image K-pop girl group NewJeans is seen in this photo provided by ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop girl group NewJeans is seen in this photo provided by ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

