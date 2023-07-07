HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 416.2 bln-won order for 3 LPG carriers

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Friday it has won a 416.2 billion-won (US$319.9 million) order to build three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers for a European shipper.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering's three subsidiaries, will construct the vessels in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory statement.

The very large gas carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by December 2026, it added.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $14.39 billion worth of orders to build 109 vessels and a floating production unit, or 91.4 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

The ordered vessels are comprised of 33 product carriers, three oil tankers, 29 container vessels, 18 liquefied natural gas carriers, 20 LPG carriers, two midsized gas carriers and four pure car & truck carriers.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.



view larger image A liquefied petroleum gas carrier built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



