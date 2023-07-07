Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
July 3 -- Hyundai Group chief withdraws application to visit Mt. Kumgang after N. Korea's refusal
4 -- N. Korea says it has achieved economic goals for H1 in key sectors
N. Korea has apparently lifted mask mandate
5 -- S. Korea retrieves N. Korean spy satellite wreckage, ends salvage operation: military
6 -- N. Korea discusses economic plans in follow-up measures after key party meeting
7 -- S. Korea publishes hard copies of English report on N. Korea's human rights
