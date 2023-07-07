S. Korea-U.S. alliance made 'miracle' of Korea possible: U.S. general

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The security alliance between South Korea and the United States built upon the sacrifices of fallen soldiers from the 1950-53 Korean War and the unwavering international commitment to peace is what helped create the "miracle" of Korea, a top U.S military officer in South Korea said Friday.

Lt. Gen. Willard M. Burleson, the commander of the Eighth U.S. Army, made the remarks at a luncheon event marking the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance, stressing that maintaining military readiness is vital to the stability of the region.

"Seventy-three years ago this week ... the United States sent a small number of American soldiers over here because North Korea invaded ... and the American and South Korean forces had to withdraw because they were not prepared," Burleson said during the event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

"The United Nations' sending states began to send forces, equipment and material, and the tide was turned. Those American forces that came in 1950 and never left ... the organizations remained and provided that umbrella of security, which I think has allowed the Republic of Korea to create this miracle," he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

South Korea has become one of the world's largest economies after rising from the ashes of the war.



Burleson emphasized that people must remember that such a "blanket of security" was not given for free.

"Over 37,000 Americans died and 7,000 Americans still missing. Their blood, their bones and their sweat are part of the Korean soil, whether it's north or south," he said.

"That degree of commitment, I think, shows the strength of our ROK-U.S. alliance," the commander said, adding that the commitment to the alliance is "ironclad."

Burleson also highlighted the importance of military training as an "effective deterrence," calling for more public support for the military drills that take place in Korea.

"Your support and understanding, in order to have a strong military, is a determinant here," he said. "If we're not able to train, we're not able to contain the readiness. And our readiness as a deterrence is the backbone of our alliance," Burleson said.

