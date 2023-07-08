First meeting of NCG to be held in Seoul this month, involving senior officials

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The inaugural meeting of the new Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the United States will be held later this month in Seoul, Seoul's presidential office said Saturday.

The meeting will be held July 18, co-chaired by South Korea's Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo and U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell.

The meeting will "discuss information sharing, consultation mechanism and joint planning and execution designed to bolster nuclear deterrence against North Korea," the presidential office said in a press release.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) greets his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, at an expanded session of the Group of Seven summit held at the Grand Prince Hotel in Hiroshima, Japan, in this May 20, 2023, file photo. (Yonhap)



