Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:21 July 08, 2023

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korean gov't in favor of Japan's Fukushima release (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Seoul gov't says Fukushima water release meets int'l standards (Kookmin Daily)
-- 0.001 pct of tritium reaches S. Korean waters 10 yrs after release: S. Korean gov't report (Donga Ilbo)
-- Large companies, startup cooperation needed to win global AI competition (Segye Times)
-- It's possible to delay Alzheimer's (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul gov't to monitor if Japan's release plan meets standards (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Why two large labor unions take to streets (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean gov't says Fukushima release to have inappreciable impact on Korean waters (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. real interest rate rises sharply (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics Q2 operating profit plunges to 600 bln won (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK