S. Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in joins PSG

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in is taking his talent to Paris.

Lee has signed for Paris Saint-Germain, following two seasons with the Spanish side RCD Mallorca, the French league champion announced on its website Sunday. The deal will keep Lee, the first South Korean to don PSG's red and blue, in France through 2028.

"It's incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world," Lee said in a comment posted on the website. "I can't wait to start this new adventure."



view larger image This photo captured from Paris Saint-Germain's website on July 9, 2023, shows the French football club's new South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lee, 22, had spent his entire club career in Spain, beginning in the third tier with Valencia in 2017.

The precocious playmaker won the Golden Ball as the MVP of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup as an 18-year-old, after helping South Korea to a runner-up finish.

PSG have nine of the last 11 Ligue 1 titles, including the past two in a row.

Lee will be joining who's who in football, such as the French superstar Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian icon Neymar.



view larger image This photo captured from Paris Saint-Germain's website on July 9, 2023, shows the French football club's new South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

view larger image In this file photo from June 20, 2023, Lee Kang-in of South Korea (R) dribbles the ball against El Salvador during the teams' friendly football match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

view larger image In this file photo from June 20, 2023, Lee Kang-in of South Korea dribbles the ball against El Salvador during the teams' friendly football match at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)