Hyundai Motor Group chief visits Intel's Ireland campus

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung has visited Intel's industrial campus in Ireland as part of efforts to diversify the company's automotive semiconductor supply, the company said Sunday.

Chung looked around the Fab 24 manufacturing facility at Intel's campus in Kildare county with Intel Corporate Vice President Ann-Marie Holmes on Friday.

Fab 24 is where the fifth generation standard infotainment system for Hyundai Motor and the central processing unit of the advanced driver assistance system for Hyundai Motor's Genesis G90 and its affiliate Kia's EV9 are produced.

Chung has emphasized the importance of automotive semiconductor and technology internalization for the transition to software defined vehicles (SDVs).

"Two thousand semiconductor chips are expected to be needed for Level 4 self-driving cars, unlike current cars that require 200 to 300 chips," Chung said in a new year meeting with employees in January.

At Level 4, a vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all required conditions are not satisfied.

The group plans to begin launching most of its new vehicles as SDVs in global markets in 2025 and aims to regularly update the performance and function of all vehicles to be sold globally in the same year.



