DP relays concerns over Fukushima water discharge plan to IAEA chief

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Sunday met with the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to express concerns and regret over Japan's plan to discharge water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met DP officials during his three-day visit to Seoul to explain the U.N. nuclear watchdog's report that concluded Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan would meet international standards.

view larger image Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), shakes hands with Wi Seong-gon, a Democratic Party lawmaker who has been heading a special committee of the party established to oppose the Japanese water discharge plan, ahead of their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on July 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

DP floor leader Woo Won-shik expressed regret over the IAEA's backing of Japan's water release plan despite lingering public concerns over the potential long-term impact of treated wastewater on people and the environment.

"(The IAEA's) verification was biased in favor of Japan from the beginning, losing its neutrality and objectivity," Woo, who has staged a hunger strike for the 14th day, said during the meeting at the National Assembly.

"It is very regrettable that (the IAEA) made a conclusion without properly investigating (the water release's) impact on neighboring nations, making it 'self-verification' and 'a Japan-tailored investigation,'" Woo added.

Wi Seong-gon, a DP lawmaker who has been heading a special committee over the issue, called on the IAEA to reconsider the discharge plan.

"Japan should postpone its contaminated water release plan and consider other alternatives with the international community. The IAEA should join these calls," Wi said.



view larger image Civic activists hold a rally in front of the National Assembly on July 9, 2023, as Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), holds a meeting with members of the main opposition Democratic Party. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

In response, Grossi said that the IAEA fully understands the concerns of the Korean public and he visited the country to address the issue.

"The issue at hand today has attracted a lot of interest and this is absolutely logical." Grossi said at the meeting.

The IAEA chief reiterated the report's finding that Japan's discharge plan was "in conformity with international safety standards" and the agency will continue to monitor its decadeslong release process to ensure it is carried out as planned.

On Tuesday, Grossi delivered the IAEA report to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and arrived in Seoul on Friday, where he was met by a group of angry protesters.

On Saturday, the IAEA chief met Yoo Guk-hee, head of South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, and Foreign Minister Park Jin to discuss the issue. He will depart for New Zealand later in the day.

