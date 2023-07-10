SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- DP rejected after asking IAEA to consider alternatives to Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korean team needs to be sent to Fukushima plant for monitoring after release of treated radioactive water: experts (Kookmin Daily)
-- IAEA chief says there was no internal disagreement behind IAEA report on Japan's water discharge plan (Donga Ilbo)
-- IAEA chief says IAEA will remain at Fukushima plant, ensuring safety every step of the way (Seoul Shinmun)
-- IAEA says it will stay in Japan for decades monitoring safety of treated radioactive water after release (Segye Times)
-- IAEA chief undergoes criticism from main opposition party, civic groups during his stay in S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in joins PSG (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- IAEA chief leaves S. Korea after defending Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan during his stay (Hankyoreh)
-- IAEA says it will stay in Japan to monitor safety of treated radioactive water after release (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nearly 70 pct of solar power generation facilities turn out to be low-quality products made in China (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai's vehicle sales rise 13 percent in China in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- DP leaders call on IAEA to retract report (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean opposition urges IAEA head to halt Japan's wastewater plan (Korea Herald)
-- DPK attacks IAEA's credibility over Fukushima report (Korea Times)
