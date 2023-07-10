July 11



1866 -- The U.S. commercial ship General Sherman is set alight in a clash with Koreans after it sailed into the Taedong River, which flows through Pyongyang, now the North Korean capital. The ship sought to open trade with Korea, then a "hermit kingdom."



1876 -- Kim Koo, one of the most revered Korean patriots, is born. A key leader of the provisional Korean government in exile in Shanghai, China, during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea, Kim played a pivotal role in consolidating the nation after independence from Japan at the end of World War II in 1945. He was assassinated by an ultra-rightist man at his home in Seoul.



1961 -- North Korea and China sign a military alliance treaty in Beijing.



2005 -- The two Koreas hold a 10th round of economic talks in Seoul and agree to conduct a trial run of two cross-border railways and open two adjacent roads in October.



2006 -- The two Koreas hold a 19th round of Cabinet-level talks in the southeastern port city of Busan to discuss a number of issues, including South Korea's rice aid to the North and disputes surrounding North Korea's missile launches in early July of that year.



2008 -- A South Korean tourist at North Korea's Mount Kumkang resort is shot dead by a North Korean soldier.



2011 -- A consortium led by CJ Group, a South Korean food and entertainment conglomerate, signs a contract to purchase a controlling 37.62 percent stake in Korea Express for 1.85 trillion won (US$1.75 billion).



2013 -- North Korea puts on hold its proposal to resume programs for reunions of families who remain separated since the Korean War and the restart of a cross-border South Korean sightseeing tour.



2015 -- South Korea captures the gold medal in women's doubles tennis at the Universiade. It is the first time since 1991 that a South Korean women's doubles team has won the Universiade gold.



2016 -- North Korea warns it will take "physical" actions against South Korea and the United States over the allies' decision to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system called THAAD in the South.

