Yoon says int'l community needs to show resolve to deter N.K. nuclear program

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has said the international community needs to show that its resolve to deter North Korea's nuclear weapons program is stronger than the regime's desire to develop such weapons, according to an interview published Monday.

Yoon made the remark in a written interview with the Associated Press (AP) ahead of his participation in a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Now is the time to clearly demonstrate that the international community's determination to deter North Korea's nuclear weapons program is stronger than North Korea's desire to develop nuclear weapons," he said, adding South Korea will stress the importance of international cooperation against "North Korea's illegal acts" during the summit.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a government meeting at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on July 4, 2023, to discuss economic policy directions for the second half of the year. (Yonhap)

North Korea has advanced its nuclear and missile programs in defiance of international sanctions and vowed to carry out another launch of what it calls a military reconnaissance satellite after the previous launch in May failed. South Korea and its allies view the launch as a cover for a long-range ballistic missile test.

"Peace is never as certain and reliable as when it is backed by powerful force and deterrence," Yoon said in the interview. "Strong international sanctions against North Korea have the effect of preventing the advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities."

Yoon told the AP he will have "several opportunities" to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden in Vilnius on topics including the strengthening of the U.S. security commitment and the expansion of trilateral security cooperation between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

He also confirmed he will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida there, days after the U.N. nuclear watchdog approved the planned release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant to the chagrin of many in South Korea and other neighboring countries.

Yoon said South Korea continues to provide humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia, and has already extended help to repair the damaged Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine.

"The Korean government will continue to fulfill its necessary role in tandem with the international community in order to safeguard the freedom of Ukraine," he said. "On top of this, we will work out multipronged support measures needed for the prompt post-war restoration of peace in Ukraine and its reconstruction."

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)